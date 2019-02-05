NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Southern District of New York on behalf of all purchasers of shares of General Electric Company ("GE" or the "Company") (NYSE:GE) from October 12, 2018 through and including October 29, 2018 (the "Class Period"), inclusive.



Investors who purchased shares of General Electric Company are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of, you may, no later than April 2, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Ferroglobe PLC.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

The filed complaint alleges that GE and its Chief Executive Officer, H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., issued false and misleading statements relating to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") expanded investigation into the Company's accounting practices, including investigating GE's $23 billion goodwill impairment charge (the "Power Charge"). The Company announced the Power Charge on October 1, 2018, and the SEC investigation began shortly after.

The Company revealed the truth on October 30, 2018, when it was announced that the SEC had expanded its previous investigation into the Company's accounting practices to include this material Power Charge. The Company informed investors that the Department of Justice was also investigating GE.

GE had failed to disclose this material information on October 12, 2018 when defendants announced that GE was delaying the release of the Company's quarterly earnings.

Upon disclosure of these material facts, GE's stock price fell sharply from a closing price of $11.16 on October 29, 2018, to a closing price of $10.18 on October 30, 2018—a nearly 10% market decline.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.