Gulf Island Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. ("Gulf Island" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GIFI) will report fourth quarter and full year 2018 results after the market close on Thursday, February 28, 2019.



Management of Gulf Island will hold a conference call on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed on Gulf Island's website at http://www.gulfisland.com. Participants may also join the conference call by calling 1.888.254.3590 and requesting the "Gulf Island" conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for seven days after the call.

About Gulf Island:

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and marine vessels used in energy extraction and production, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation, alternative energy and shipping and marine transportation operations. The Company also provides project management for EPC projects along with installation, hookup, commissioning and repair and maintenance services. In addition, the Company performs civil, drainage and other work for state and local governments. The Company operates and manages its business through four operating divisions: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services and EPC, with its corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas and fabrication facilities located in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana. For more information on the Company, visit Gulf Island's website at www.gulfisland.com.

Company Information: Kirk J. Meche Westley S. Stockton Chief Executive Office Chief Financial Officer 713.714.6100 713.714.6100



