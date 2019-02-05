WIRECARD LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues its Investigation of Securities Fraud Claims Against Wirecard AG – WCAGY, WRCDF

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is continuing its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Wirecard AG (OTC:WCAGY, WRCDF)) resulting from allegations that Wirecard may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 30, 2019, The Financial Times reported that a senior executive at Wirecard was suspected of using forged contracts in connection with several suspicious transactions. On this news, shares of Wirecard fell sharply.

Then, on February 1, 2019, The Financial Times reported that an external law firm commissioned by Wirecard found evidence indicating "serious offenses of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts." On this news, shares of Wirecard fell nearly 20%.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Wirecard investors. If you purchased shares of Wirecard please visit the firm's website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1499.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com .

