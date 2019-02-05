Healthwise Announces Dr. Daniel Meltzer as Chief Medical Officer

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, announced today that Daniel Meltzer, M.D., M.P.H., has been named chief medical officer of Healthwise, effective immediately. Meltzer will replace Dr. Adam Husney, who was named CEO of Healthwise in October of 2018.



Dr. Meltzer is a board-certified emergency physician and has demonstrated a history of navigating the complex healthcare field to shape organizations to better serve patients. Dr. Meltzer joins Healthwise from Blue Cross of Idaho, where he served as chief medical officer. Previously, Dr. Meltzer was chief medical officer for Practicing Excellence in San Diego, California. Prior to that role, he served as chief and chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Kaiser Permanente, San Diego. Dr. Meltzer is an emergency physician at St. Alphonsus in Boise and is clinical faculty at the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine.

"Dr. Meltzer is an accomplished leader and physician who has a track record of building strong teams, putting patients first, and delivering results," said Adam Husney, M.D., chief executive officer at Healthwise. "Dan's knowledge and medical expertise, combined with his leadership skills and experience, will be invaluable in developing innovative solutions and strategies to further our mission of helping people make better health decisions."

"I am honored to join a mission-driven organization that's committed to helping people make better health decisions," Meltzer said. "We're all patients. We're united in our journey for better health. So, to be able to provide people with the information and education they need when they need it the most...well, there's nothing more powerful than that."

Meltzer holds a B.A. in biology from Brown University, an M.P.H. in health services administration from San Diego State University Graduate School of Public Health, and an M.D. from Boston University School of Medicine. He served his residency in emergency medicine at the University of California, San Diego.

