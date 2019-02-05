Update and reminder: Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX:RAY, RAY.B)) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, after the market closes. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the next day, Thursday, February 7, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Details of the Conference Call



Via the internet at www.stingray.com



Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922



Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, March 6, 2019, by dialing (800) 585‑8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 5759425.



About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX:RAY, RAY.B)) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 101 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Contact information: