Imperial Mining to Present on the Crater Lake Scandium Project in Stuttgart, Germany and PDAC 2019

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial" or the "Corporation") (TSX:IPG) is pleased to provide an update on its strategic scandium marketing initiatives on the Crater Lake Project, in Québec. Imperial's President, Peter Cashin, will be speaking on the Crater Lake scandium opportunity at a major German automotive OEM Conference in Stuttgart in late February, and at PDAC 2019 in Toronto during the Technology Metals session on March 4th as detailed below. In addition, Imperial will be undertaking intensive investment marketing in the UK and EU in mid-February and Québec in mid-March to speak on its high-quality exploration & development projects and its future activities.

DETAILS OF THE PRESENTATION OPPORTUNITIES: EVENT: Werkstoff Plus Auto Conference: 9th Meeting for New Vehicle and Material Concepts TITLE: "Scandium and its Critical Importance to Aluminium Lightweighting: Development of the Crater Lake Scandium Project, Québec, Canada" WHERE: Maritim Hotel, Stuttgart, Germany WHEN: Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at 2:55 pm and, EVENT: Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2019 International Convention SESSION: Technology Metals Technical Session TITLE: "Growing Markets for Scandium and the Crater Lake Scandium Project, Québec" WHERE: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Room 717, Toronto, Ontario, Canada WHEN: Monday, March 4th, 2019 at 3:40 pm

Imperial continues to actively promote the significant potential for scandium as a critical lightweighting additive to aluminium alloys for the aerospace, automotive, fuel cell and defense industries to investors. These initiatives aim to attract strategic investment in support of the development of the Crater Lake scandium project. Imperial has secured several important introductions to consumers and manufacturers of products and alloy materials that utilize scandium. Efforts are well underway to expand the uses for scandium-modified aluminium alloy products through collaborative material innovation research programs in the UK and EU. Scandium has been variously referred to as the "Miracle Metal" and a "Spice Metal" because, when alloyed with aluminium alloys in small quantities (0.2% to 0.4%), it produces strong, flexible and weldable lightweight materials critical for next-generation airplanes and automobiles. This critical alloy has shown favour for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and internal combustion vehicle manufacturing. However, very limited scandium supply is holding back more widespread adoption of this new technology metal and new supply chains must be created to serve this growing market.



"We are starting to see significant interest in developing new scandium supply chains in North America," said Peter Cashin, Imperial President & CEO. "The exceptional quality and size potential of the Crater Lake scandium deposit strategically positions Imperial to become a critical new supply-chain contributor to this emerging and potentially lucrative market."

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a new Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as "IPG" and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact:

Peter J. Cashin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (514) 360-0571

Email: info@imperialmgp.com

URL: www.imperialmgp.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's operations or to its business environment. Such statements are based on the Company's operations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, but are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or control. Several factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed. These factors include those set forth in the corporate filings. Although any such forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot guarantee that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, for any reason. We also do not commit in any way to guarantee that we will continue reporting on items or issues that arise. Investors are cautioned that this press release contains quoted historical exploration results. These are derived from filed assessment reports and compiled from governmental databases. The Company and a QP have not independently verified and make no representations as to the accuracy of historical exploration results: these results should not be relied upon. Selected highlight results may not be indicative of average grades.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.