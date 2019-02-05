Algolia Appoints Jean-Louis Baffier as Chief Revenue Officer to Support Rapid Corporate Growth and Momentum

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia , the leading Search and Discovery API for websites and mobile apps, today announced Jean-Louis Baffier as its chief revenue officer. In this role, Baffier is responsible for driving integration and alignment between sales, marketing, revenue management and business development worldwide, as well as worldwide alliances and customer success. He brings more than 25 years of rich experience at some of the world's largest software and cloud companies, including Microsoft and Salesforce, and joins Algolia on the heels of a record-breaking 2018.



"We are excited to welcome Jean-Louis to the Algolia team, as he will play an instrumental role in the company's continued success," said Nicolas Dessaigne, founder and CEO of Algolia. "As we take on unprecedented growth in 2019, Jean-Louis is a critical hire to help lead Algolia, and we are confident that with his experience, he will help maintain the company's position as a leader in the market."

Prior to joining Algolia, Baffier was the founder and CEO of symphoTEAM, a strategic consulting and executive coaching firm that also provided a suite of SaaS applications focused on increasing customer growth and satisfaction. Before symphoTEAM, he was the general manager of the enterprise and partner group for Microsoft France, where he led a team of 350 IT professionals covering all products and offerings within the French enterprise market, generating $1 billion in revenue each year. Baffier also spent seven years at Salesforce, where he served as a senior area vice president of commercial sales in EMEA.

"This is a pivotal time to enter the enterprise search space, as companies are realizing the importance of improving their strategy and implementing the right technologies to better serve their customers' increasing demand for innovative search capabilities," Baffier said. "I'm excited to join a company that has experienced exponential growth in both revenue and employee headcount, while also maintaining a strong company culture. Those accolades are what inspired me to join the team, and I look forward to contributing to the success of sales and business development."

Algolia also announced it closed 2018 with an increased customer and employee growth, increased ARR, several high-profiled industry awards and new product offerings.

Algolia 2018 Corporate, Product, Customer and Partner Milestones

Corporate Momentum

Acquired SeaUrchin.io to improve analytics on search insights.

to improve analytics on search insights. Increased active customers to more than 6,500.

Achieved a 91 percent increase in ARR year over year.

Increased employee headcount by 84 percent.

Launched its Algolia Technology and Consulting Partner Program , designed to help enterprises build fast, relevant search experiences with the expertise of a best-in-class partner ecosystem. The program includes 20 certified partners, including Accenture Interactive - Altima, Redbox Digital, Magento (an Adobe company) and Shopify.

, designed to help enterprises build fast, relevant search experiences with the expertise of a best-in-class partner ecosystem. The program includes 20 certified partners, including Accenture Interactive - Altima, Redbox Digital, Magento (an Adobe company) and Shopify. Earned industry accolades, including Inc. 500 , Glassdoor and Battery Ventures Best Places to Work and the Forbes Cloud 100 .

Product Innovation

Launched A/B testing solutions to help product teams improve relevance, measure performance and ultimately optimize the user experience for high conversations and engagement.

solutions to help product teams improve relevance, measure performance and ultimately optimize the user experience for high conversations and engagement. Announced Personalization , Algolia's latest solution to enable businesses to build and automate highly customized, engaging search experiences. This marks the next step in Algolia's vision to leverage user behavior and analytics to make the search experience smarter and more relevant to users.

To learn more about the company's 2018 year-in-review, and look forward to 2019, read Algolia's blog here: https://blog.algolia.com/time-of-transformation-look-ahead/

Helpful Links