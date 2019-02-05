Arkose Labs Selected as Finalist for 2019 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkose Labs , a provider of online fraud prevention technology combining user risk assessment and sophisticated enforcement challenges, today announced it has been selected as one of 10 finalists for the RSA® Conference 2019 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its work in preventing automated online fraud and abuse.



On Monday, March 4, Arkose Labs will present its cybersecurity technology to a panel of industry veteran judges and a live audience in a three-minute quick-pitch and Q&A, competing for the title of "Most Innovative Start Up" at RSA Conference 2019 in San Francisco. In the past five years alone, the contest's top 10 finalists have collectively seen 14 acquisitions and have received more than $2 billion in investments.

Arkose Labs helps some of the world's most targeted businesses solve online fraud problems costing millions each year in financial losses with its innovative global telemetry, user behavioral risk assessment and patent-pending enforcement challenges. As companies across the information security industry experience more fraudulent user activity, a new solution to eliminate the problem at the source is necessary. Arkose Labs technology exclusively stops abuse before it occurs without impacting user experience or conversion rates, and Arkose Labs is the only solution provider to offer a 100 percent service level agreement on attacks. With the prevalence of more sophisticated automated attacks, which shift identity and IP addresses on each session to bypass traditional behavioral detection techniques, adoption of Arkose Labs technology is accelerating across industry sectors including online marketplaces, travel, banking, social media and online gaming.

"Automation is fueling the scale and impact of online fraud, which can have serious security and financial repercussions for any business with an online presence," said Kevin Gosschalk, CEO of Arkose Labs. "Our technology is rooted in prevention, allowing us to stop abusive attacks at the point of entry, without disrupting user experience."

RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest is the leading platform for entrepreneurial cybersecurity companies to launch their ground-breaking research and innovation in front of venture capitalists, industry experts, senior business level practitioners and thought leaders. The event gives startups visibility and validation that turn into rapid growth and increased funding year after year.

"Every year our expectations are blown out of the water by the ideas presented at the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest, and this year was no exception," said Sandra Toms, Vice President and Curator of RSA Conference. "The cybersecurity industry needs the bold, bright and innovative ideas being developed by these start ups today more than ever. I applaud this year's finalists on their amazing work and dedication to making our world more secure, and I'm looking forward to seeing the impact they'll make at RSA Conference and beyond."

Doors will open to the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest at 1:30 p.m. PT on March 4 at the Marriott Marquis in the Yerba Buena Ballroom. The winner will be announced in front of a live audience later that day at 4:30 p.m. PT. Dr. Herbert (Hugh) Thompson returns to emcee the contest, and the panel of five judges includes Asheem Chandna, Partner, Greylock Partners; Patrick Heim, Operating Partner and Chief Information Security Officer, ClearSky; Niloofar Razi Howe, Cybersecurity Entrepreneur and Investor; Shlomo Kramer, CEO and Co-Founder, Cato Networks; and Richard Seiersen, CISO, Author and Advisor.

More information regarding RSA Conference 2019, taking place at the Moscone Center and the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco from March 4-8, can be found at: www.rsaconference.com . For more information on Arkose Labs, please visit RSA Booth #4504 in the North Hall or www.arkoselabs.com .

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs is solving multi-million dollar online fraud problems for major global businesses in sectors including online marketplaces, travel, banking, social media, ticketing and online gaming. Our bilateral approach combines global telemetry with a patent pending enforcement challenge that stops fraud without false positives and without impacting user experience. Arkose Labs is based in San Francisco, Calif., with offices in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.arkoselabs.com or on Twitter @ArkoseLabs.

About RSA Conference

RSA® Conference is the premier series of global events and onDemand programs where the world talks security and leadership gathers, advances and emerges. Whether attending in the U.S., the EMEA region, the Asia-Pacific region or online, RSA Conference events are where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and get access to the people, content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to win, grow and do their best. It's about bringing all people in the cybersecurity industry together and empowering the collective "we" of the cybersecurity industry to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSA Conference is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in security today. For information on events, online programming and the most up-to-date news pertaining to the information security industry visit www.rsaconference.com .