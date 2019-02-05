Focusing on elevating the lives of seniors, Comfort Keepers® celebrates the opening of unique caregiver training program

IRVINE, California, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comfort Keepers®, a market leader in providing in-home care for seniors and other adults, is proud to announce the introduction of a new Hands On Home training program that will enhance client care and train caregivers on ways to create opportunities for joy in the lives of their clients.





Located in central Ohio at Comfort Keepers of Westerville, the Hands On Home training program was built by franchise owners Tricia and Tim McConnell, who created a 400-square-foot model home in their 8,000-square-foot offices.

The goal of the Hands On Home facility is to create a realistic, hands-on training experience. Comfort Keeper trainees learn how to best approach certain topics with seniors and handle a variety of scenarios to quickly understand the needs of their clients. Each room in the training center's model home is filled with items a caregiver, or Comfort Keeper®, would be working with in a senior's typical living space and comes equipped with a kitchen, dining area, living room, bedroom and a real working laundry.

Framed tips and reminders are also featured throughout the home, holding such wisdom as "This is not cluttered, these are precious keepsakes collected through many years, just like a museum."

"For 20 years, Comfort Keepers has been an innovator and leader in senior and in-home care, thanks in no small part to the dedication and commitment that franchise owners like Tricia and Tim put into their local operations and caregiver training," said Carl McManus, CEO of Comfort Keepers North America. "This innovative training program the McConnells are championing will make a positive difference in the lives of Comfort Keepers clients in Ohio."

In addition to the Hands On Home, training includes classroom teaching modules, videos, online learning, clinical learning and skills testing. Combined, the program not only provides Comfort Keepers clients and their families with the best care possible, but gives caregivers a greater understanding of the importance of their job and how it makes a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of people.

At Comfort Keepers, caregivers focus on providing a unique, individualized approach to care and socialization that helps seniors thrive and achieve greater well-being. By fostering positive moments and connections, caregivers help older adults achieve a more joyful and purposeful life, no matter their age or abilities. Comfort Keepers can help older adults with everything from daily routines, like help around the home, nutritious meals and dressing and grooming, to togetherness tasks, like shopping and running errands. Private duty nursing and home technologies are also available through Comfort Keepers.

For more information on Comfort Keepers services and locations, visit www.ComfortKeepers.com.

About Comfort Keepers®

For more than two decades, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. A division of Sodexo, a global leader that delivers Quality of Life services to over 75 million consumers in 80 countries each day, Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 700 locations around the world. In addition to providing services that focus on health care and senior markets, Sodexo's integrated offerings encompass more than 45 years of experience in reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, foodservices, facilities and equipment management, and concierge services. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.

Attachment

Kevin Kemper Upward Brand Interactions 6142568326 kkemper@goupward.com