Accomplished Healthcare Technology Leader Ray Desrochers Joins OnShift as President and COO

CLEVELAND, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnShift®, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute care and senior living , is excited to announce the addition of Ray Desrochers as President and Chief Operating Officer. With extensive corporate strategy, business operations, sales, marketing and product development experience, Desrochers brings valuable leadership to OnShift as the company continues its rapid growth. He will play a critical role taking OnShift to the next level backed by his proven track record driving high-performing technology companies.



Desrochers brings nearly 30 years of experience leading and implementing growth strategies in software companies. Prior to joining OnShift, he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Clinical Solutions at HealthEdge, provider of the leading financial, administrative and clinical platform for health insurers. During his 12-year tenure with the company, Desrochers worked extensively to build and grow every part of the business, bring the company's products to market, and accelerate the organization from an early-stage startup to an established industry leader and innovator.

"Adding Ray to the executive team at OnShift is a major win for the company. He is a standout leader with a history of success building top-performing companies," stated Mark Woodka, CEO, OnShift. "We're excited to leverage Ray's proven experience, agile approach to product development and company operations, as well as his enthusiasm for disruptive healthcare technology."

Desrochers is known for his passion for innovation and his ability to generate significant shareholder value. He helped lead a successful IPO during his time at Webhire, and he has also held executive-level leadership positions at Amicore, Keyware Technologies and Anchorsilk.

"OnShift is an exciting company that has the ability to impact people's lives in a positive way, on a daily basis, by providing solutions that address many of the fundamental inefficiencies and business imperatives of providers of long-term care," stated Desrochers. "I am thrilled to be joining the team at such an important point in the company's growth. This is a unique opportunity, and I am excited to help bring an already high-performing organization to the next level."

About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift delivers cloud-based human capital management software and proactive services to solve everyday workforce challenges in healthcare. Our suite of products for hiring, scheduling and employee engagement drives quality care, lower costs and higher performance by empowering providers to staff consistently and efficiently. Intuitive design, predictive analytics and customer success management are why thousands of post-acute care and senior living organizations rely on OnShift. For more information, visit www.onshift.com .