Align Business Advisory Services Named to Cannabis Business Executive's 2018 CBE Ancillary Business 155

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Business Advisory Services , a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and business advisory firm specializing in the lower-middle market, today announced its designation as a member of Cannabis Business Executive (CBE)'s 2018 CBE Ancillary Business 155. The list identifies top suppliers to the cannabis industry and ranks them by revenue, providing regulated licensees a resource for selecting vendors or partners.



Companies included on the 2018 CBE Ancillary Business 155 list provide cannabis industry licensees with the products and services they need to operate on a daily basis. CBE also factors in criteria such as generating significant revenues, staffing levels, and paying significant taxes as active members of companies' respective markets.

Align Business Advisory Services made significant strides in the cannabis industry in 2018. As an M&A firm focused on the lower-middle market, which is defined as companies with a revenue between $1 million and $100 million, Align finds its services are optimally suited for the budding cannabis industry. The company aligns and supports buyers, sellers and stakeholders in various liquidity transactions such as:

IPOs

Strategic mergers

Divestitures

Buy-outs

Asset purchases

Equity investments

Debt financing

Align also provides a full suite of complimentary business advisory services, including management consulting, business strategy and financial services.

"Align thrives in the state of growth the cannabis market is currently in, where companies with specialized or niche products or services are consolidating into larger multi-state or international enterprises looking to grab more of the emerging market share," said Dena Jalbert, CEO of Align Business Advisory Services. "Being a part of the 2018 CBE Ancillary Business 155 gives our firm an added layer of credibility in the cannabis space, allowing us to continue to grow and offer our services to the market's movers and shakers."

The full 2018 CBE Ancillary Business 155 is available to view here: 2018 CBE Ancillary Business 155: The Year of Brand Building Tools .

About Align Business Advisory Services

Align Business Advisory Services is a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and business advisory firm based in Winter Park, Fla. Founded in 2010 with a mission to break the mold of the conventional advisory firm, Align is specifically built to fit the needs of the lower-middle market. Securing more than $1 billion in buy and sell side transaction value, Align is well-versed in helping businesses grow, along with aligning buyers and sellers in successful transactions. With a team of trusted advisors, as opposed to bankers or brokers, Align provides solutions to the unique challenges of the lower-middle market though management consulting, business strategy, finance and M&A services. For more information, please visit https://www.alignba.com/ .