Megaputer Delivers Free Webinar Series on Pharma Analytics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megaputer Intelligence recently announced that it will host a series of live webinars related to data analysis applications for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies beginning on February 6, 2019. A set of 12 free webinars comprising the series will highlight how advanced text analytics helps address many of the big challenges encountered by leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies today:



Extracting facts from medical literature databases

Detecting and predicting adverse events earlier

Streamlining web intelligence tasks

Automatically converting documents to standardized form (IDMP & SmPC)

Getting to the root cause of medical device failure

Keeping up on competitive intelligence

Tapping into the sentiment and trends in customer communications

Presenters will discuss the techniques and practical implementations of advanced data and text analysis solutions that address these common problems. Topics will be presented by experienced data analysis consultants and Megaputer's CEO, Dr. Sergei Ananyan. The Pharma webinar series is scheduled to launch on February 6 and continue weekly through April 2019.

For more information and to register for any of the webinars, visit https://www.megaputer.com/webinars .

About Megaputer

Megaputer Intelligence ( www.megaputer.com ) is a leading provider of data and text mining software and custom analytical solutions for various application domains. Megaputer analytical tools enable customers worldwide to make informed data-driven decisions.

