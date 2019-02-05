BioCryst to Present ZENITH-1 Results at American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) today announced that the company will present an abstract including results from the ZENITH-1 study at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) February 22-25 in San Francisco.



Oral Plasma Kallikrein Inhibitor BCX7353 is Safe and Effective as an On-Demand Treatment of Angioedema Attacks in Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Patients: Results of the ZENITH-1 Trial; Session 2209, Urticaria and Angioedema, Poster 110, Moscone Center South, Exhibition Level, Hall B, Saturday, February 23, 9:45 a.m. PT

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX7353, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and a preclinical program to develop oral ALK-2 inhibitors for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results, performance or achievements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause BioCryst's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein include: that ongoing and future preclinical and clinical development of HAE second generation drug candidates (including ZENITH-1, APeX-2, APeX-S and APeX-J) may not have positive results, may be more expensive or may not move as quickly as planned; that the FDA, EMA or other applicable regulatory agency may not provide regulatory clearances which may result in delay of planned clinical trials or failure to achieve market approval for product candidates. Please refer to the documents BioCryst files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically BioCryst's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all of which identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst's projections and forward-looking statements.

