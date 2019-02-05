Aftermaster Signs Manufacturing Agreement with Advantego

HOLLYWOOD, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aftermaster, Inc. (OTCQB:AFTM) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Advantego Corporation (OTCQB:ADGO) to manufacture Aftermaster's consumer and professional hardware products. Advantego Corporation ("Advantego") will provide manufacturing services to Aftermaster through subsidiaries of Sichuan Jiuzhou Electric Group Co., Ltd, one of China's largest and most respected manufacturers.



The agreement is expected to reduce Aftermaster's cost of manufacturing by over 50% and increase both the quality and reliability of its products. The savings in manufacturing costs will also enable Aftermaster's products to be offered in a multitude of retail outlets that were previously not economically viable.

"This agreement is an important milestone for Aftermaster. Significantly reducing our manufacturing costs and increasing our production capacity so dramatically will have a substantial impact on our cost of revenue, our sales, and our bottom line," stated Aftermaster President and CEO, Larry Ryckman. "Advantego provides us with the much-needed human resources, engineering expertise and overseas management to efficiently manufacture our products in China."

"We're excited to partner with Aftermaster in this way and help them get their unique products out to many more people worldwide, with both the highest quality and lowest cost," commented Fred Popke, COO of Advantego. "Aftermaster's proprietary technology doesn't just change ‘how' you hear, it remasters ‘what' you hear. Their unparalleled audio enhancements can be applied to a vast array of audio-enabled products, all of which we are looking forward to manufacturing."

Aftermaster has issued an initial purchase order for 25,000 Aftermaster Pro units (www.aftermasterpro.com) and 25,000 HearClearTV units ( www.HearClear.TV ) to fulfill backlogged and pending orders. In addition, Aftermaster recently announced the release of its new "Superbar" TV soundbar, which also incorporates its propriety technology. Manufacturing is expected to commence after the Chinese New Year.

About Aftermaster

Aftermaster, Inc. is an award-winning audio laboratory developing groundbreaking audio technologies and products based in Hollywood, California. Aftermaster also operates several recording and mastering studios in Hollywood. Aftermaster's team of audio engineers and music industry veterans have produced, engineered and mastered more hit records than any other audio company in the world. For more information go to www.Aftermaster.com

About Advantego

Advantego Corporation designs, develops and implements enterprise software solutions as a specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). These elite, custom business solutions are available to large enterprises, affiliate networks and franchise operations. The Company also offers a variety of stand-alone products and services targeted to niche industries and its business offerings also include product design, manufacturing and distribution services. Company website: www.advantego.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, the inability to raise capital as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date such statements have been made.





