Media Advisory/Invite: TREB to Release Market Year in Review and 2019 Outlook Report at Economic Summit

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TREB will be releasing its annual Market Year in Review and 2019 Outlook Report on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 . This year's report, subtitled Envisioning Housing Options & Supply for Liveable Communities, will feature exciting research and evidence-based data from TREB and our partners as we continue to delve deep into the numbers and the issues that affect our marketplace.

In addition to the real estate market review of 2018 and the market outlook for 2019 presentations, the report will include:

Ideas on how to increase housing supply and offset some of the affordability issues seen throughout the region, including:

Research from Ryerson University's Centre for Urban Research and Land Development offering some workable ideas on the construction of gentle density housing which could fill the gaps in the types of homes needed and positively impact affordability.



Research from the Pembina Institute examining how transit-supportive development that can help bolster liveability in GTA communities while providing relief in terms of household housing and transportation costs.





A New Rental Market Review & Outlook Section

With a piece on the rental market by the Greater Toronto Apartment Association







A glimpse at the New Homes and Commercial markets

Event: ECONOMIC SUMMIT: Market Year in Review and 2019 Outlook Report Release Location: Parkview Manor, 55 Barber Greene Rd., Toronto (https://goo.gl/maps/nM3L6rjN9CH2) Agenda: TREB Economic Summit Agenda - FEB 6/19

MEDIA RSVP IS REQUIRED - Media Scrum will be available immediately following the event on the main stage.



TREB's Jason Mercer will be available for media interviews regarding TREB's Monthly Market Statistics/Report once the event concludes.

To reserve a spot, email: Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs maryg@trebnet.com

TREB is Canada's largest real estate board. Over 53,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®.

