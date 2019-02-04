Electrovaya Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss the Quarter ended December 31, 2018 Financial Results
TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQX:EFLVF) today announced that it will release the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday February 6th, 2019 after the markets close. EVP & CFO Richard Halka and VP Business Development Dr. Rajshekar Das Gupta will host a conference call on Thursday February 7th, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) at which time they will discuss the results and provide a business update. Due to CEO Dr. Sankar Das Gupta's travel arrangements, he will not be available for the call.
Conference call details will be provided with the earnings release on February 6, 2019.
For more information, please contact:
Peter Koven
Bay Street Communications
Telephone: 1.647.496.7857
Email: peterkoven@baystreetcommunications.com
About Electrovaya Inc.
Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQX:EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion Super Polymer® batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.