Electrovaya Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss the Quarter ended December 31, 2018 Financial Results

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQX:EFLVF) today announced that it will release the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday February 6th, 2019 after the markets close. EVP & CFO Richard Halka and VP Business Development Dr. Rajshekar Das Gupta will host a conference call on Thursday February 7th, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) at which time they will discuss the results and provide a business update. Due to CEO Dr. Sankar Das Gupta's travel arrangements, he will not be available for the call.



Conference call details will be provided with the earnings release on February 6, 2019.

