Media Advisory - PIPSC on the Hill: Keep Public Services Working for Canadians

Globe Newswire  
February 04, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
OTTAWA, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) will be on Parliament Hill tomorrow to meet with Canada's Parliamentarians on issues of critical importance to the delivery of public services – restoring Canada's public science capacity, reducing over-reliance on the outsourcing of government services, ensuring the integrity of the country's tax system, and replacing the troubled Phoenix pay system.

WHAT: PIPSC on the Hill
   
WHEN:  Tuesday February 5, 2019
  9 am to 5 pm
   
WHERE: Parliament Hill, Ottawa
   
WHO: Debi Daviau, President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, and other senior PIPSC representatives

Media Contact:
Johanne Fillion
613-228-6310, ext 4953 or 613-883-4900 (cell)
jfillion@pipsc.ca

pipsc-logo-blue_symbol.jpg

