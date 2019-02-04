Rosehill Resources Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE, ROSEW, ROSEU)) today announced that Gary Hanna, Rosehill's Chairman and Interim President and CEO, will participate at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. Mountain Time in Vail, Colorado and will also host one-on-one meetings.



The presentation and link to the audio webcast will be available on the "Events" tab of the News & Media section of the Company's website, www.rosehillresources.com . The replay of the presentation will be available on the company's website following the event.

About Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company with producing assets in Texas and New Mexico with its investment activity focused in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The Company's strategy for growth includes the organic development of its two core acreage areas in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as focused acquisitions in the Delaware Basin.

Contact Information: