INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Belden Inc. Investors (BDC)

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Belden Inc. ("Belden" or the "Company") (NYSE: BDC ) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



On December 3, 2018, the Company revealed that the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") is conducting an investigation concerning the material weakness reported in its form 10-k filing for the year ended December 31, 2017. On this news, shares of Belden fell significantly, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Belden securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

