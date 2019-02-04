INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ebix, Inc. Investors (EBIX)

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ebix, Inc. ("Ebix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EBIX ) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



The investigation concerns whether Ebix violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On October 5, 2018, Ebix announced that the company had approved the appointment of T R Chadha & Co. LLP as Ebix's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2018 fiscal year, replacing Cherry Bekaert LLP. On this news, Ebix's share price fell more than 19% to close at $58.10 per share on October 8, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, from December 3, 2018 to December 13, 2018, Viceroy Research Group published a series of reports, alleging, among other things, that Ebix is "booking external revenues on transactions between its subsidiaries." Following these disclosures, the Company's share price declined, thereby further injuring investors.

If you purchased Ebix securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

