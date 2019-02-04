AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleHorn LLC promotes Uttam Reddy to Chief Operating Officer after surpassing team goals and significantly impacting DoubleHorn's growth.



DoubleHorn Announces Key Promotion for Uttam Reddy To Chief Operating Officer.





DoubleHorn's Monumental Growth

Uttam Reddy played a huge role in DoubleHorn's performance in 2018 . DoubleHorn expanded into both the commercial and financial services cloud markets with total revenue up 35% — the second consecutive year of double-digit growth.

As the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Reddy led DoubleHorn's sales team at providing industry leading cloud service brokerage for both the private and public sectors.

"Since Uttam joined in 2017, he has successfully built a solid marketing and sales platform that has allowed us to reshape our go-to-market strategy," says Tab Schadt, CEO of DoubleHorn. "Over the last two years he has created a collaborative culture and aligned company goals across multiple divisions."

Reddy's New Role

With his new role as COO, Reddy will continue to focus on revenue and margin growth as well as streamline the operations to support our current growth trajectory

"DoubleHorn is poised for its next stage of growth as we enter our 15th year in business," says Reddy. "My main goals as COO will be to scale the organization, support revenue growth, and build our new data analytics business."

Reddy's new role is essential for DoubleHorn to reach its goals in 2019 and beyond and to grow its new data analytics business — Liftr Cloud Insights .

"We will be making more strategic hires as the year unfolds and when certain milestones are met," says Schadt. "There is no doubt 2019 is shaping up to be a great year for DoubleHorn and Liftr Cloud Insights."

To find out more about Liftr Cloud Insights, visit LiftrCloud.com or contact our Principal Analyst Paul Teich .

Professional Background

Reddy has held leadership positions at Accruent, Centurylink, and Dell. He started his career at IBM as an industrial engineer. He holds an MBA from Duke's Fuqua School of Business and BS in Industrial Engineering from Polytechnic Institute/New York University.

Reddy has a passion for customers and accelerating results. His specialties include sales strategy, sales operations, sales, professional services, and enterprise hardware and software on a global scale. Reddy's leadership is demonstrated by his ability to align the tools, intelligence, insights, and training needed to serve our customers and help DoubleHorn profitably grow.

About DoubleHorn:

Austin, Texas-based DoubleHorn is a leading Cloud solutions provider and services broker founded in 2005. DoubleHorn is dedicated to helping companies navigate technology transformations using their cloud brokerage and management platform. Learn more at DoubleHorn.com.

Media Contact:

DoubleHorn

512-637-5200

media@doublehorn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62c1b73d-9fb9-43ad-8e5f-33d773d6bf9e