ClubCorp Names Robert Morse Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubCorp – The World Leader in Private Clubs® – announces the appointment of veteran hospitality executive Robert Morse as Chief Operating Officer. With extensive hospitality operations experience that spans nearly 30 years, Morse brings valuable leadership to the executive team as ClubCorp transforms to a lifestyle company. As COO, Morse will focus on enhancing the member experience through improved and efficient day-to-day operations.

ClubCorp COO Robert Morse





"Bob is a seasoned leader who joins ClubCorp with a wealth of operational knowledge," said David Pillsbury, ClubCorp CEO. "We are excited to have another experienced leader at the helm of operations during this transformative time for the company."



"I am energized about joining ClubCorp, a leader in the industry for more than 60 years because the company continually adapts to changing times," said Morse. "My top priorities will be innovative operations and improving the member experience and hospitality services."



Morse most recently served as President of Hospitality for Caesars Entertainment Corporation in Las Vegas, where he was responsible for development, implementation and execution of Caesars hospitality strategy throughout the company's network of resorts. He also oversaw all initiatives related to hotels, food and beverage, meeting and convention sales, domestic and international development, design and construction, revenue management, attractions and retail.



Prior to Caesars, Morse served as COO at Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) in Atlanta where he led the operations activities for franchised and managed hotels across all of IHG's brands in the Americas region. His experience throughout his vast career in the industry includes executive operations positions managing sales and marketing, human resources, information technology, hotel accounting, design and construction and the opening of new properties.

Morse holds a Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Administration from the University of Massachusetts.



About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. ClubCorp is a leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs and city business clubs in North America. ClubCorp owns or operates a portfolio of over 200 golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and alumni clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries that serve over 430,000 members, with approximately 20,000 peak-season employees. ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing; and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.



