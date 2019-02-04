GSA Europe's Innovation and Growth on Display at ICE Totally Gaming 2019

SAN GWANN, Malta, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSA and GSA Europe are heading to ICE 2019 and will appear on stand NDA-7 at the show, bolstered by a wave of excitement for its projects in the gaming industry and in the European Union.



GSA Europe was specially created to bring more value to and focus on the regional suppliers, manufacturers, online and land-based operators throughout Europe and their unique needs, and GSA Europe's Managing Director Mark Pace will lead the organization's presence at ICE.

Pace was recently elected by the Comité Européen de Normalisation (CEN) to lead the creation of a European Union online gaming reporting standard. CEN has established Technical Committee 456 to create this standard in support of online gambling supervision. GSA Europe joined Technical Committee 456 as a Liaison Organization in 2017.

"2018 was an incredible year of standards advancement and for GSA's growth. Today, companies that supply 70 percent of the global gaming marketplace are or have been involved in GSA, and our award-winning standards are in use around the world, driving the industry to innovation and growth," Pace said. "That, combined with our involvement in the CEN, makes this a better time than ever to join GSA/GSA Europe."

Wherever they are located, there is a level of membership for every type of company in the global gaming industry. Join GSA as a member today and work with like-minded companies who are creating the future of standards.

Find GSA on ICE stand NDA-7, on www.gamingstandards.com , and on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

GSA Platinum members include: Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Gaming Inc.; Microgaming Software Systems, LTD.; NOVOMATIC AG; Playtech, (PTEC.L) & Scientific Games International (SGMS).

Other members include: Other members include: Adlink Technology Inc.; Ainsworth Game Technology Inc.; Alphaslot; Amatic Industries GmbH; AmTote International; APEX pro gaming; Appolonia; Ares Way; Aruze Gaming America, Inc.; Atlantic Lottery Corporation; AxesNetwork Solutions Inc.; BMM Testlabs; Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited; Canadian Gaming Association; Casinos Austria; Cashpoint Payment Solutions; ComTrade Gaming; Combination AB; Crane Payment Innovations (CPI); DRGT Europe; European Casino Association; Everi; Fortunet; Foxwoods Resort Casino; Gaming Laboratories International, LLC. (GLI); Gaming Consultants International; Gaming Technologies Association; Gauselman GmbH; Ganlot; Genlot Game Technology Co., Ltd.; Grand Vision Gaming; House Advantage; Incredible Technologies; Intralot S.A. (INLr.AT); Inspired Gaming Group Ltd.; Interblock USA; JCM Global; Loto-Québec; Macao Polytechnic Institute; Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association; Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation; Maxgaming; Mobile Gaming Monitoring On GmbH; Multi-State Lottery Association; Nidec Sankyo Corporation; Oregon Lottery; Paltronics Australasia Pty. Ltd.; PVS Australia Pty, Ltd.; Quixant; Radical Blue Gaming; Random Consulting; Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.; Seminole Tribe of Florida; Seoul National University of Science & Technology; Smernax Holdings Ltd.; Synergy Blue; U1 Gaming; Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A.; UNLV International Gaming Institute; VEIKKAUS; Western Canada Lottery Corporation; Wojskowe Zaklady Lacznosci Nr 1 S.A.

CONTACT: Peter DeRaedt Gaming Standards Association President Tel: +1 (775) 846-4422 E-mail: pdr@gamingstandards.com Paul Speirs-Hernandez Steinbeck Communications President +1 (702) 413-4278 paul@steinbeckcommunications.com