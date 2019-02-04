HamiltonBuhl Bringing the STEAM to TCEA

Fairfield, NJ, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HamiltonBuhl®, trusted educational products manufacturer, will be back at TCEA in San Antonio, Texas this February. Teachers and our partners will get hands-on with STEAM products for the K-12 environment that include standards-aligned lesson plans and deliver relevant, engaging STEAM education. Along with STEAM products, school necessities and accessories can all be found at Booth #1844.





TCEA Booth #1844, February 4-8



HamiltonBuhl trusted educational products manufacturer - TCEA Booth #1844









HamiltonBuhl®, located at Vooth #1844 will be showcasing:

TCEA runs from February 4-8 where thousands of educators from all over the country will gather to discover the resources and knowledge they need to enhance curriculum and engage students.

"We are extremely excited to be back at TCEA with a variety of new, innovative products as well as the trusted brands serving schools for years. Attendees will be able to find revolutionary, relevant, STEAM products that include standards-aligned lesson plans, curriculum guides, and teacher resources. Durable, reliable headphone and headsets HamiltonBuhl® is known for will all be on display at Booth #1844 this year in San Antonio." Eva Boker, President HamiltonBuhl® stated. "TCEA 2019 is going to be full of surprises."

About HamiltonBuhl®: The HamiltonBuhl® brand continues to expand and deliver exciting products to teachers, students and classrooms. Educational tools and products are available for students of all ages to create the best possible learning environment while making classroom integration simple. HamiltonBuhl® is the leading provider of headphones and headsets, STEAM tools and products and classroom accessories and necessities . Products are developed and tested with help from teachers and students to ensure they withstand the K-12 environment and have the desired educational impact.





Attachments

Eva Boker HamiltonBuhl 8005726373 x1010 eboker@hamiltonbuhl.com