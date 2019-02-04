Logz.io Appoints Three Senior Go-To-Market Executives Following Unprecedented Revenue Growth in 2018

BOSTON, and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logz.io , an intelligent and scalable machine data analytics platform based on open source ELK and Grafana, announces that in response to dramatic growth in 2018 the company hired three senior executives to drive further expansion and global market leadership. Logz.io's aggressive growth in 2018 exceeded targets and was underscored by the addition of 270 new customers and the expansion of its internal team to over 150 employees. Launched just four years ago, Logz.io has cemented a leadership position in the machine data analytics marketplace by offering the most comprehensive open source-based platform for monitoring, troubleshooting and security.

Logz.io's new executives include: CMO Keith Alsheimer who came to Logz.io from EnterpriseDB where he held the same role; CRO Adam Clay, previously VP Worldwide Sales at Black Duck Software (acquired by Synopsis, Inc.); and VP Business Development Arthur Steinert formerly VP Business Development at Dyn (acquired by Oracle). These new executives bring over fifty years experience building highly effective go-to-market organizations and a deep understanding of open source software ecosystems. Together with the current executive management team, Logz.io now has the skills and experience required to sustain its rapid growth and extend its position as a machine data analytics technology leader.

"Our newest executives have a strong track record of success and bring tremendous levels of skill and experience to Logz.io. Keith, Adam, and Arthur fit perfectly with our core values and will help Logz.io through the rapid growth the company is experiencing," says Logz.io CEO, Tomer Levy. "After closing a record number of new business deals and extending our core product offering to include security and metrics capabilities, 2018 was an instrumental year for Logz.io. In just four years, we have built the industry's most comprehensive and scalable open-source based platform while successfully meeting aggressive sales goals and developing partnerships with industry-leading technology providers. With the leaders we now have in place, I am confident Logz.io is set up to reach its full potential for innovation, growth and customer satisfaction for 2019 and well into the future."

Designed for monitoring and securing modern applications, Logz.io combines cloud-native simplicity and scalability with crowdsourced artificial intelligence to help engineers identify critical issues before they occur and empower them to monitor, troubleshoot and secure mission-critical applications using one unified platform. The company earned recognition in 2018 and was named by Gartner as a Cool vendor in Performance Analysis AIOps Focus due to their innovative machine learning features, Cognitive Insights and Application Insights .

Today, Logz.io provides the only open source-based platform combining monitoring, troubleshooting, and security into one unified solution. Continuing in this momentum in 2019, Logz.io plans to double their current headcount, further develop AI and security features, and accelerate their global presence.

For more information on Logz.io's 2018 growth and future plans, please contact lauren@logz.io

About Logz.io

