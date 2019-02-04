Vera Bradley Announces Reporting Date for Fiscal Year End 2019 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) ("Vera Bradley" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to report results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 2, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.verabradley.com . Alternatively, interested parties may dial into the call at (800) 458-4121, and enter the access code 8548036. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available through March 27, 2019. To access the recording, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921, and enter the access code 8548036.

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand's innovative designs, iconic patterns and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. The Company's commitment to bringing more beauty into women's lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. For more information about Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA), visit www.verabradley.com/mediaroom .

