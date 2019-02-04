Oxurion NV to Present at the 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Leuven, Belgium, 4 February 2019 - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to preserve vision in patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye, announced today that Patrik De Haes, M.D., chief executive officer, will present a company overview and clinical update at the 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference. The presentation will take place at 11:15 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 in the Herald/Soho room at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Oxurion's management team will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts Feb. 11-14 in New York.

Patrik De Haes, MD, CEO of Oxurion NV, commented: "It is a particularly pivotal time at Oxurion given the progress of our 4 clinical programs, each slated to read out in the second half of 2019. We look forward to providing a company update at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference as we continue to advance our pipeline of disease-modifying therapies in the clinic and remain confident in the potential of each therapy to preserve vision in patients with diabetic eye disease."

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming treatments to preserve vision in patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye. The company is currently developing a competitive pipeline of disease-modifying drug candidates for diabetic eye disease, a leading cause of blindness of people of working age worldwide.

Oxurion's most advanced drug candidate is THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is currently in a Phase 2 study in combination with Lucentis®. THR-317 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of Idiopathic Macular Telangiectasia Type 1 (MacTel 1), a rare retinal disease that affects the macula and can lead to vision loss.

Oxurion has two further pipeline candidates, THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed for the treatment of DME; and THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin antagonist in development for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and DME. Both THR-149 and THR-687 are in Phase 1 clinical studies.

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR.

More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.