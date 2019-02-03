Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) and Encourages LPLA Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).



On March 22, 2016 a complaint was filed alleging that between December 8, 2015 and February 1, 2016, defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding LPL's business and prospects, including that LPL's earnings and revenue were not steady, but were substantially declining; LPL's client assets were not in the midst of a recovery, but were actually deteriorating and would decline by billions of dollars; and LPL's gross profits would not decline "slightly," but significantly, and LPL would in fact experience its worst sequential gross profit decline in four years.

