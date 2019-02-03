CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WBT, NSANY, XPO and NVDA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 - November 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/welbilt-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Welbilt, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the Company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Welbilt's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On November 5, 2018, Welbilt filed a Form 8-K for its Q3 2018, stating that "During the third quarter of 2018, the Company identified errors in the tax basis of a foreign subsidiary and incorrect amortization of the intangible assets held by the same entity… In addition, the Company discovered certain intercompany transactions were not recorded on a timely basis." As a result of these errors, Welbilt announced that "the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended December 31, 2016 will be restated, and as of and for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2017 are expected to be revised."

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTC:NSANY)

Class Period: December 10, 2013 - November 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nissan-motor-co-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) for more than a decade, Nissan had been materially understating its costs--and thus overstating profits--by paying a material portion of Ghosn's executive compensation in the form of billions of Yen of deferred compensation that the Company was concealing from its public financial reports; (2) in so doing, Nissan was concealing from investors significant defects in its corporate governance; (3) Nissan's overpayment of defendant Ghosn had caused it to exceed its shareholder-approved executive pay cap, thus threatening its continued stock listing; (4) Nissan lacked effective internal and reporting controls; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Nissan's business metrics, operations, and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Class Period: February 26, 2014 - December 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xpo-logistics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: XPO Logistics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) XPO's highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the Company; (ii) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Class Period: August 10, 2017 - November 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nvidia-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: NVIDIA Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NVIDIA's growth in its gaming GPU revenue was driven, as repeatedly denied by Defendants, in significant part by the spiked demand for those GPUs among cryptocurrency miners; (ii) NVIDIA did not have, as Defendants asserted, visibility into its inventory channel; (iii) NVIDIA was unable to adapt to the volatility of cryptocurrency markets; (iv) as cryptocurrency prices dropped, NVIDIA hid halting growth from cryptocurrency miners by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel; (v) this would foreseeably cause an oversupply of gaming card inventory levels on the market and ultimately lead to over three months of excess inventory in NVIDIA's channel; and (vi) as a result, NVIDIA's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

