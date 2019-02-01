Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run II (AMR) and Encourages AMR Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:AMR). Our investigation concerns whether Alta Mesa has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

In August 2017, Silver Run II announced that it had entered into an agreement, subject to shareholder approval, to merge with two privately held companies, Alta Mesa Holdings, LP ("Alta Mesa") and Kingfisher Midstream LLC ("Kingfisher"), in a deal initially valued at $3.8 billion.

According to a complaint filed on January 30, 2019, Silver Run II issued a materially false and misleading Definitive Merger Proxy Statement (the "Proxy") that recommended shareholders vote in favor of an acquisition. As a result of the false and misleading Proxy, Silver Run II shareholders were unable to make an informed decision on whether or not to redeem their shares and voted in favor of the acquisition on February 6, 2018. The complaint further alleges that subsequent to, and due to the approval of the acquisition, the value of Silver Run II Class A common shares has significantly declined.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alta Mesa shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Alta Mesa lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/amr/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.