Legends Weekend to be Held at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort

Miramar Beach, FL, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a proud partner of the New Orleans Saints, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort will host Legends Weekend at Sandestin during March 8-10, which will welcome former Saints players and Saintsations to the resort and include many Saints themed activities. Saints Legends attending include Deuce McAllister, Randall Gay, Michael Lewis, Tracy Porter, Dalton Hilliard, Tyrone Hughes, Robert Meachem, Devery Henderson, Pat Swilling and Jeff Charleston.

"We're rolling out the black and gold to welcome the Saints Legends for the weekend, all to support Sandestin Foundation for Kids," stated Sara Becnel Vice President - Development for Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. "Sandestin is already a favorite getaway for Saints fans, so to host such an amazing event with the Saints just made sense."

Legends Weekend events include (events subject to change; please see sandestin.com/legends for additional information):

Friday, March 8

Mix and Mingle with the Legends - Guests booking overnight packages that include the Legend's Gala and for golfers booking their foursome for the Sandestin Foundation for Kids Charity Golf Tournament, will be invited to a pre-game event at the exclusive Burnt Pine Golf Club. Attendees will be able to meet the Saints Legends in an intimate mix and mingle setting, enjoy cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and have the chance to bid to play a round of golf with their favorite Saints Legend. (ticketed event)

Saturday, March 9

Saints Legends Charity Golf Tournament benefiting the Sandestin Foundation for Kids – Golfers will have the opportunity to play 18 holes on Raven Golf Club with their favorite Saints legend. (ticketed event)

Saints Legends Meet and Greet - Join Saints Legends at Barefoot Princess and Island Clothiers at the Village of Baytowne Wharf to get an autograph or snap a photo with your favorite legends and Saintsations at this free event. Guests will also be able to take pictures with the Super Bowl XLIV Championship trophy. (Open to the public)

Saints Legends Gala – Guests are invited to show off their finest Black and Gold at the masquerade themed Legends Gala. This elegant sit-down dinner will feature a four-course meal, a live performance by New Orleans super group, the Lost Bayou Ramblers, and a live auction featuring autographed swag by current players such as Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Additional Saints items will be available during the silent auction benefiting the Sandestin Foundation for Kids. (ticketed event)

The mission of the Sandestin Foundation for Kids is to make a meaningful and positive difference in children's lives, guaranteeing that 100% of all donations support children in need locally and abroad.

About Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort: Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is a major destination for all seasons and all ages and was named the #1 Resort on Florida's Emerald Coast. The resort invites guests to a world of 2,400 acres and 30 charming neighborhoods featuring 1,300 vacation rentals including condominiums, villas, homes and townhomes. The resort features more than seven miles of beaches and pristine bay front, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 19 swimming pools, a 113-slip marina, a fitness center and spa, 65,000 sq. ft. of meeting space and The Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife.

