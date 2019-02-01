Last Chance for Animals to Protest Professional Bull Riders "Unleash the Beast" Tour February 23 at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bull Riding is Abuse NOT Entertainment.





WHAT:

International animal rights organization Last Chance for Animals (LCA) will lead a coalition of celebrities, activists and animal rights organizations to protest the exploitation and abuse of bulls during the Professional Bull Riders competition on February 23. Activists Heather Hamza and Bryan Monell will lead the protest and educate the public about the torment bulls endure inside and out of the ring while urging the Los Angeles City Council to ban rodeos and rodeo-type sporting events within the city.

WHEN:

Saturday, February 23, 2019, 5 PM PST

WHERE:

Staples Center- 1111 S. Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

At corner of S. Figueroa Street and Chick Hearn Court. Click here for a street map.

INTERVIEWS:

Interviews with Last Chance for Animals prior to the protest and at Staples Center are available upon request. Please direct all requests to Arron Neal at arron@arprla.com or 213-568-3334.

BACKGROUND:

Bull riding is a dangerous and cruel rodeo "sport" that jeopardizes both the human rider and the bull. Bull riders compete for points by attempting to stay on the back of a 2,000-pound bucking bull for eight seconds or more. To force bulls to buck, handlers inflict pain using electric prods, flank straps and spurs. These tools of torture result in physical trauma, broken bones, sprains, torn ligaments, paralysis, pulled muscles and even death during competition.

Four riders have been killed in the last eight months— the most recent being a 25-year-old PBR rider who was killed in Denver after a bull stomped on his chest. Riders also suffer serious spinal and brain injuries. A study from the University of Calgary found rodeo contestants are 20 times more likely than football players to suffer catastrophic injuries. For details, visit www. StopBullRiding .com .

ABOUT LCA:

Last Chance for Animals (LCA) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy organizations. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered others to make positive changes for animals. For more information, visit www.lcanimal.org or follow @LC4A on Twitter.

MEDIA ADVISORY

Press Contact: Arron Neal

arron@arprla.com, 213-568-3334

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6797b080-86c1-4833-9b56-63da27080501