Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February 4, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ("Loma" or the "Company") (NYSE: LOMA ) securities pursuant or traceable to the Company's November 2017 initial public offering.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company misled investors by: (1) downplaying and misrepresenting Loma Negra's exposure to a massive, ongoing corruption scandal engulfing its majority owner, InterCement Participacoes S.A.; (2) misrepresenting a purported increased demand for Loma Negra's cement and other products as a result of economic growth and government funding for public works projects in Argentina, as well as the purported benefits to Loma Negra from that increased demand; (3) misrepresenting events and trends in the Argentinian economy, as well as Loma Negra's exposure thereto; and (4) including references to known risks that "if" occurring "might" or "could" affect Loma Negra, despite the fact that these "risks" had already materialized at the time of the IPO.

If you purchased shares of Loma during the class period, you may move the Court no later than February 4, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.

