T-Mobile to Host Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Call on February 7, 2019

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) looks forward to discussing its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial and operational results on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be live-streamed via the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. T-Mobile US, Inc. will issue a press release and Investor Factbook reporting its results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on February 7, 2019. The press release and Investor Factbook will be posted at the same time on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com.



Participants will have multiple ways to submit questions including via phone, Twitter (tweet using $TMUS) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/JohnJLegere via post comment).

Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Call, Livestream and Webcast Access Information

Access via Phone (audio only):



Date: Thursday, February 7, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. (ET) US/Canada: 866-575-6534 International: +1-786-460-7205 Participant Passcode: 6928233

Please plan on accessing the earnings call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Access via Social Media:

The @TMobileIR Twitter account will live-tweet the earnings call.

Submit Questions via Twitter or Facebook:



Twitter: Send a tweet to @TMobileIR or @JohnLegere using $TMUS Facebook: Post a comment to John Legere's Facebook Earnings post

Access via Webcast:

The earnings call will be broadcast live via the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. A replay of the earnings call will be available for two weeks starting shortly after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 (toll free) or +1-719-457-0820 (international). The passcode required to listen to the replay is 6928233.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

T-Mobile Social Media

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial and operational information to its investors using its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also intends to use the @TMobileIR Twitter account (https://twitter.com/TMobileIR) and the @JohnLegere Twitter (https://twitter.com/JohnLegere), Facebook and Periscope accounts, which Mr. Legere also uses as means for personal communications and observations, as means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that the Company intends to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on the Company's investor relations website.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com or join the conversation on Twitter using $TMUS.

Investor Contact:

Nils Paellmann

investor.relations@t-mobile.com



Media Contact:

T-Mobile US Media Relations

MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com