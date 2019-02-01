Typenex® Medical Awarded National MAGNET GROUP Contract

CHICAGO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Typenex Medical , an industry leader in Healthcare, announced it has been awarded the MAGNET GROUP GPO contract for a three-year period effective February 1, 2019. This national contract includes Typenex Medical's full portfolio of Patient Identification products, Laser Fibers, Absorbent Floor Mats, Emesis Bags, and Wound Drains.

MAGNET GROUP is one of the oldest and most experienced shared service organizations in the country. The contract offers MAGNET GROUP members access to a wide variety of products. "Typenex Medical's versatile sales team's goals are based around helping hospitals comply with The Joint Commission Patient Safety Systems and achieving better patient outcomes," said Kim Canchola, Director of Patient ID and Labor and Delivery, Typenex Medical. "We look forward to helping MAGNET GROUP members achieve these goals by offering a quality product that work for their hospitals."

About MAGNET GROUP

MAGNET GROUP is one of the nation's oldest and most experienced shared services organizations in North America. MAGNET GROUP serves approximately 9,500 providers, including hospitals, alternate care facilities, and physician practices and clinics with a contract portfolio that includes equipment, services, and commodities. MAGNET GROUP is especially focused on improving the effectiveness of member providers in the newly emerging area of niche/boutique (innovative and cost-reducing) products.

About Typenex Medical, LLC

Typenex® Medical is a medical device and supply company founded by entrepreneur and investor, John Fife. The Typenex Medical advantage is connecting with customers to understand their process needs, then delivering simple, high-quality products that streamline workflows. Our strength is thinking about patient safety and comfort, along with efficiency and cost-effectiveness, while providing a quality product. For more information, please visit www.typenexmedical.com .

