Conference Call to Discuss Q4 2018
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Universal Forest Products®
Nasdaq: UFPI
www.ufpi.com
Conference Call to Discuss Q4 2018
Hosted by:
Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer
Press Release
Wednesday, February 20, 2019 (after market)
Conference Call
Thursday, February 21, 2019
8:30 a.m. ET
* Webcast of Conference Call *
www.ufpi.com
Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast
U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547
International dial-in: 213-660-0879
Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad
Conference ID
8194375
Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through March 21, 2019
855-859-2056, 404-537-3406, or 800-585-5367
For more information, please contact:
Joe Grey, Senior Communications Strategist, 616-365-1528