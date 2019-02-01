Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Conference Call to Discuss Q4 2018

Globe Newswire  
February 01, 2019 9:50am   Comments
Share:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Universal Forest Products®
Nasdaq: UFPI
www.ufpi.com

Conference Call to Discuss Q4 2018

Hosted by:
Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer

Press Release
Wednesday, February 20, 2019 (after market)

Conference Call
Thursday, February 21, 2019
8:30 a.m. ET

* Webcast of Conference Call *
www.ufpi.com
Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast

U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547
International dial-in: 213-660-0879
Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad

Conference ID
8194375

Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through March 21, 2019
855-859-2056, 404-537-3406, or 800-585-5367

For more information, please contact:
Joe Grey, Senior Communications Strategist, 616-365-1528         

 

UFPI.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga