Superior Group of Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

SEMINOLE, Fla., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable February 27, 2019, to shareholders of record as of February 13, 2019.

