Adial Pharmaceuticals CEO to Appear on CBS and Fox Affiliates to Discuss AD04 as a Potential Treatment for Alcohol and Opioid Use Disorder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL, ADILW)), www.adialpharma.com , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for addiction, today announced that William Stilley, President and Chief Executive Officer, will appear today on the KSWB-TV FOX 5 Morning News in San Diego at 10:40 AM ET/7:40 AM PT. A live stream will also be available at: https://fox5sandiego.com/on-air/live-streaming/

Additionally, he is scheduled to appear on the KPIX-TV (CBS-CW) "Bay Area Focus" morning show on February 3 during the 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT hour. A live stream will also be available at: https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/video/channel/327-live/

Mr. Stilley plans to discuss the Company's lead asset, AD04, as a potential genetically targeted treatment for alcohol and opioid use disorder. The Company intends to post both segments to its website following the interviews.



About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder ("AUD"). A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). The Company plans to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial using AD04 for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity.

