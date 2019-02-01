Cadence Aerospace Appoints Edward Torres as Vice President, General Manager of Cadence Aerospace—Tell Tool

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Aerospace , a provider of highly complex aerospace components and assemblies to commercial and defense customers, announces the appointment of Edward (Eddie) Torres as Vice President and General Manager of the Company's Tell Tool Operations in Westfield, Massachusetts. With Centers of Excellence based in the U.S. and Mexico , Cadence Aerospace serves the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. In his new role, Mr. Torres will be responsible for all day-to-day operations at the Cadence Tell Tool location in Westfield, Massachusetts, including manufacturing operations, profit and loss, business planning, quality, staffing and customer engagement.



Vice President, General Manager of Cadence Aerospace - Tell Tool





Mr. Torres joined Cadence Aerospace in January 2018 where he has held positions of increasing responsibility. In his most recent role as Vice President Operations & Engineering at Cadence Aerospace—Tell Tool, he was responsible for managing the Quality Engineering, Inspection, MRB and Root Cause Corrective Action (RCCA) teams as part of his oversight for the performance of the operation.

"During the last 10 months, I've gotten to know Eddie well through his transformational work at our Anaheim, CA business, and I've gained a deep respect for him as hands-on, results-oriented leader who always puts the customer first. Dennis Orzel, Chief Operating Officer for Cadence Aerospace, and I look forward to working closely with Eddie in his new role," said Thomas C. Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace. "Tell Tool is a great business that is experiencing unprecedented growth and transformation, and Eddie is the right leader with the experience and capabilities to take Tell Tool the next level."

Prior to joining Cadence Aerospace, during 2017-2018, Mr. Torres served SQA Services, an aerospace parts and metals supplier, as Regional Senior Supplier Quality and Trainer. There, he was responsible for driving supplier performance improvements among suppliers of metals, tooling and composite parts.

Earlier in 2016-2017, he served the independent consulting firm Quality Consulting as Quality System and Corrective Action Consultant, where he supported a range of procedures and updates to client business manuals regarding digital product definition for certification and preparation of AS9100 RevD and NADCAP requirements.

At AVCORP Composite Fabrication/HITCO Carbon Composites, Mr. Torres held five positions of increasing responsibility during a 15-year tenure, finishing his career at the company in 2016 as Quality Manager, leading commercial quality engineers and other teams for customer programs including Boeing, Pratt and Whitney, Spirit AeroSystems, and Fuji Heavy Industry. He also served as Director of Quality, overseeing engineers, inspectors, MRB, material testing lab, calibration, non-destructive testing, quality management system, quality assurance specialists and documentation teams. In addition, Mr. Torres was Quality Engineering, MRB, Inspection and RCCA Manager, and earlier, he was Quality Inspection and Operations Manager. Mr. Torres joined the company as Chief Inspector, supervising and training inspectors on new digital equipment and performing supplier audits.

His career at Cory Components/Matrix Science Corporation, a supplier of parts and metals to the aerospace industry, spanned 11 years. Mr. Torres joined the company in 1990, serving as Tooling and Source Inspector, utilizing a series of specialized software programs. He later was promoted to Inspection Supervisor in 1999 and oversaw inspections performed for Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman programs.

Mr. Torres studied Business Organizational Management at the University of Phoenix, CA.

About Cadence Aerospace

Cadence Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, is a leading aerospace and defense industry supplier committed to achieving success with its business partners through active engagement, aligned manufacturing and sourcing strategies, and industry-leading capabilities. The Company's Centers of Excellence, based in the U.S. and Mexico, produce machined parts, subassemblies, assemblies and repair and overhaul services for the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long-term growth, a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace offers outstanding quality and delivery at cost-competitive prices to aerospace and defense companies globally.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity firm that has managed $2.2 billion of committed capital via four investment funds, including Arlington's fourth and most recent $700 million fund. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries, including: aerospace/defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enables Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field.

Media Contacts:

Peter Manos

pmanos@arlingtoncap.com

Bilal Noor

bnoor@arlingtoncap.com

Arlington Capital Partners

5425 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 200

Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Phone: +1.202.337.7500

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e198dd5-6e3a-4ba8-a179-5293d7c8056a