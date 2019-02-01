Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Portola Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Friday, March 1, 2019

Globe Newswire  
February 01, 2019 8:30am   Comments
Share:

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (NASDAQ:PTLA) today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, and provide a general business overview on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).

Conference Call Details
The live conference call on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET, can be accessed by phone by calling (844) 452-6828 from the United States and Canada or 1 (765) 507-2588 internationally and using the passcode 6999805. The webcast can be accessed live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.portola.com. It will be archived for 30 days following the call.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Portola Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The Company's two FDA-approved medicines are Bevyxxa® (betrixaban), the first and only oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness, and Andexxa® [coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo], the first and only antidote for the Factor Xa inhibitors rivaroxaban and apixaban. The company also is advancing cerdulatinib, a Syk/JAK inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers.

Investor Contact:                                                                      Media Contact:
Cara Miller                                                                                  Julie Normart
Portola Pharmaceuticals                                                            Pure Communications
ir@portola.com                                                                           jnormart@purecommunications.com

Portola Pharmaceuticals Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga