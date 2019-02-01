Media Advisory: Ontario Federation of Labour and Ontario Health Coalition respond to Ford's leaked health care bill, plans to privatize health care

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) and the Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) are holding a press conference at Queen's Park regarding draft health care legislation, a leaked document, revealed to the public by the NDP on Thursday. This bombshell of an omnibus bill sets the stage for massive upheaval, including the restructuring of virtually all sectors of health care and the wholesale privatization of Ontario's health care services. The OFL and the OHC will give their initial analysis of the draft bill and its consequences. They will outline their response if the Ford government continues down the path set out in the leaked document.



Media event: When: February 1, 2019, 11:00 AM Where: Queen's Park Media Studio Speakers: Chris Buckley – President, Ontario Federation of Labour

Sara Labelle – Board member, Ontario Health Coalition



The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

The OHC represents more than 400 organizations, more than 50 local chapters and half-a-million Ontarians. For information see ontariohealthcoalition.ca , @ OntarioHealthC and see the Ontario Health Coalition page on Facebook .

