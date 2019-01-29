PG&E's "Reckless" Chapter 11 Filing "Will Harm All Stakeholders" says BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ ----BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC ("BlueMountain" or "we"), a private diversified alternative asset management firm, is deeply disappointed that the Board of Directors (the "Board") of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) ("PG&E" or the "Company") has ignored calls from multiple parties to abandon its reckless and irresponsible plan to file for bankruptcy -- a move that will harm all stakeholders.

Today's filing is the latest example of how the Board continues to fail the Company, wildfire victims, customers, employees, creditors, shareholders and the people of California. We urge all stakeholders to support change at PG&E and will be proposing a "New Slate" of highly-qualified and impartial directors.

BlueMountain believes a new Board is in the best interest of all PG&E stakeholders.

Bankruptcy does not eliminate shareholders' corporate governance rights, including, among other things, their ability to nominate and elect directors at annual meetings. We plan to announce a proposed "New Slate" no later than February 21, 2019.

CERTAIN INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PARTICIPANTS

In connection with their intended proxy solicitation, BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC and its affiliates ("BlueMountain"), together with the other participants named below, intend to file a proxy statement and accompanying proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to solicit shareholders in connection with the 2019 annual meeting of shareholders of PG&E Corporation (the "Company").

BLUEMOUNTAIN STRONGLY ADVISES ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. SUCH PROXY MATERIALS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC'S WEB SITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV . IN ADDITION, THE PARTICIPANTS IN THIS PROXY SOLICITATION WILL PROVIDE COPIES OF THE PROXY STATEMENT WITHOUT CHARGE, WHEN AVAILABLE, UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS FOR COPIES SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE PARTICIPANTS' PROXY SOLICITOR.

In accordance with Rule 14a-12(a)(1)(i) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the following persons may be deemed to be participants in any such proxy solicitation: Blue Mountain Credit Alternatives Master Fund L.P. ("BMCA"), BlueMountain Foinaven Master Fund L.P. ("BMF"), BlueMountain Foinaven GP, LLC ("BMF GP"), BlueMountain Logan Opportunities Master Fund L.P. ("BMLO"), BlueMountain Summit Trading L.P. ("BMST"), BlueMountain Summit Opportunities GP II, LLC ("BMST GP"), BlueMountain Fursan Fund L.P. ("BMFF"), BlueMountain Kicking Horse Fund L.P. ("BMKH", and together with BMCA, BMF, BMLO, BMST and BMFF, the "BlueMountain Funds"), BlueMountain Kicking Horse Fund GP, LLC ("BMKH GP"), BlueMountain GP Holdings, LLC ("GP Holdings"), BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC ("BMCM"), Andrew Feldstein, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of BMCM, Michael Liberman, the Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of BMCM, Stephen Siderow, the Co-President of BMCM, and the nominees for election as directors of the Company. Certain of these persons hold direct or indirect interests in securities of the Company as follows: BMCA holds 4,714,216 shares of common stock of the Company; BMF is the holder and beneficial owner of 1,502,845 shares of common stock of the Company and options to purchase 301,600 shares of common stock of the Company; BMF GP, the general partner of BMF, may be deemed to beneficially own the securities of the Company beneficially owned by BMF; BMLO holds 1,068,291 shares of common stock of the Company and options to purchase 199,200 shares of common stock of the Company; BMST is the holder and beneficial owner of 1,702,892 shares of common stock of the Company, options to purchase 959,800 shares of common stock of the Company, and cash-settled total return swaps referencing 3,099,578 shares of common stock of the Company; BMST GP, the general partner of BMST, may be deemed to beneficially own the securities of the Company beneficially owned by BMST; BMFF is the holder of 1,643,498 shares of common stock of the Company and options to purchase 212,500 shares of common stock of the Company; BMKH is the holder and beneficial owner of 654,133 shares of common stock of the Company and options to purchase 223,900 shares of common stock of the Company; BMKH GP, the general partner of BMKH, may be deemed to beneficially own the securities of the Company beneficially owned by BMKH; GP Holdings, the sole owner of BMF GP, BMST GP and BMKH GP, may be deemed to beneficially own the securities of the Company beneficially owned by BMF, BMST and BMKH; and BMCM, the investment manager to each of the BlueMountain Funds, is the beneficial owner of the securities of the Company held by each of the BlueMountain Funds.

