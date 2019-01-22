Dutch Bros Davis-area Locations Raise More than $82,000 for Fallen Officer Natalie Corona's Memorial Fund

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 26 Dutch Bros locations banded together on Thursday, January 17 to raise $82,602 for the memorial fund of fallen Davis Police Department Officer Natalie Corona, who was shot and killed on duty January 10. Officer Corona was a beloved regular customer at the Davis Dutch Bros location.

"We're honored to see our communities come out and support someone who's sacrifice impacted them deeply," said Sean Provost, owner of Dutch Bros Davis, Dixon and Woodland. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Corona's family and friends in this difficult time."

Dutch Bros locations in Davis, Dixon, Woodland, Oakley, Vacaville, Fairfield, Roseville, Granite Bay, Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Fair Oaks, Carmichael, Santa Rosa, Lodi, Elk Grove, Auburn, Rocklin, Live Oak, Napa, Sonoma and Stockton all participated in Thursday's giveback, donating $1 from each drink sold.

"We are so moved by the generosity and support of our customers," said Nikol Grubbs, owner of Dutch Bros Sacramento. "Officer Corona left a mark on our communities and we all feel the loss."

The funds raised by the giveback were directly donated to the Natalie Corona Memorial Fund organized by the Davis Police Department.

SOURCE DB Franchising USA, LLC