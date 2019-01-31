Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividend Distributions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) ("WHLR" or the "Company"), a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers, today announced income tax treatment of its 2018 dividend distributions to the holders of its preferred shares. This information is being provided to assist shareholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions of taxable earnings and profits.



Share Type Cash

Dividend

Distribution Ordinary

Income

Distribution Return of

Capital

Distribution Capital

Gain

Distribution Preferred Series A 100% 74.98% - 25.02% Preferred Series B (CUSIP# 963025309) 100% 74.98% - 25.02% Preferred Series D (CUSIP# 963025606) 100% 74.98% - 25.02%

Shareholders should review their Forms 1099 as well as other 2018 tax statements that they have received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided above. The data provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions regarding the proper tax treatment of their shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

