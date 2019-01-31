VirtualArmour to Present at IBM's Think 2019 Conference in San Francisco on February 14

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirtualArmour International Inc. (CSE:VAI) (F:3V3) (OTCQB:VTLR), a premier cybersecurity managed services provider, has been invited to present at IBM's Think 2019 conference being held at Moscone Center in San Francisco from February 12-15.



As IBM's flagship technology conference, Think brings together more than 30,000 C-level executives, IT managers, architects and practitioners. This highly anticipated tech event will cover the world's latest innovations – all within the context of business/industry solutions and services – including artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, data, analytics, IoT, quantum computing and more.

VirtualArmour's chief architect, Tianyi Lu, will present the session, " What is Your Current State of Readiness ," at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 14. The session will teach attendees how a managed security service provider can keep their company safe and their board of directors happy. It will be held at the Business Partner Cafe Spotlight Theater in Moscone North on the Exhibition Level.

For more information about VirtualArmour's managed security services, contact VirtualArmour at (855) 422-8283 or email here .

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour International is a global cybersecurity and managed services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its U.S. and UK-based security operation centers. Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. The company's proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.



VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients, which include Fortune 500 companies and several industry sectors in over 30 countries across five continents. For further information, visit www.virtualarmour.com.

