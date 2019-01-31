Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that there has been a class action lawsuit filed against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II ("Silver Run II" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AMR) and certain of its officers.



The Complaint that was filed in the Southern District of New York alleges that in early 2018, Silver Run II issued a materially false and misleading Definitive Merger Proxy Statement (the "Proxy") that recommended shareholders vote in favor of an acquisition. As a result of the false and misleading Proxy, Silver Run II shareholders were unable to make an informed decision on whether or not to redeem their shares and voted in favor of the acquisition on February 6, 2018. The complaint alleges that subsequent to, and due to the approval of the acquisition, the value of Silver Run II Class A common shares has significantly declined.

If you held Silver Run II securities on January 22, 2018, the record date to vote on the acquisition, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP at (617) 398-5660, by email at info@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/silverrun .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

