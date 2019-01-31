Martin Marietta Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) today announced that it will provide an online Web simulcast of its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. The Company will release results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, that morning before the market opens.



The live broadcast of Martin Marietta's conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 12, 2019. An online replay of the live broadcast will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for one year. A link to these events is available at the Company's website.

For those investors without online web access, the conference call may also be accessed by calling 970‑315‑0423, confirmation number 6094308. A five-day telephonic replay will be available by dialing 404‑537‑3406 and entering 6094308 when prompted for the access code.

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 27 states, Canada, and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta's Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contact: Suzanne Osberg Vice President, Investor Relations (919) 783-4691 Suzanne.Osberg@martinmarietta.com