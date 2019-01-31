Navient CEO to present at 2019 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Feb. 13

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), a leading asset management and business processing services company, announced today that President and CEO Jack Remondi will speak at the 20th Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 11:05 a.m. ET in Key Biscayne, Florida. A live audio webcast, along with any materials used during the presentation, will be available at navient.com/investors . A replay will be available for approximately two weeks.



Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is a leading provider of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at navient.com.

