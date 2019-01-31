New York Mortgage Trust Announces Update to Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividend Distributions
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) ("NYMT" or the "Company") today announced an update to the tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends declared in 2018 to include Section 199A reporting, which are as follows:
Common Stock (CUSIP #649604501)
|Declaration
Date
|Record
Date
|Payment
Date
|2018 Distribution
Per Share
|Box 1a
|Box 1b
|
Box 2a
|Box 2b
|
Box 3
|
Box 5
|2018
Ordinary
Dividend
|2018
Qualified
Dividend
|Capital Gain
Distribution
|2018
Unrecaptured
Section 1250 Gain
|2018
Non
Dividend Distributions
|
2018
199A Dividends1
|3/19/2018
|3/29/2018
|4/26/2018
|$0.200000
|$0.092854
|-
|$0.028569
|$0.002878
|$0.078577
|$0.092854
|6/18/2018
|6/28/2018
|7/26/2018
|$0.200000
|$0.092854
|-
|$0.028569
|$0.002878
|$0.078577
|$0.092854
|9/17/2018
|9/27/2018
|10/26/2018
|$0.200000
|$0.092854
|-
|$0.028569
|$0.002878
|$0.078577
|$0.092854
|12/4/2018
|12/14/2018
|1/25/2019
|$0.200000
|$0.092854
|-
|$0.028569
|$0.002878
|$0.078577
|$0.092854
|Totals
|$0.800000
|$0.371416
|-
|$0.114276
|$0.011512
|$0.314308
|$0.371416
7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604709)
|Box 1a
|Box 1b
|
Box 2a
|Box 2b
|
Box 3
|
Box 5
|Declaration
Date
|Record
Date
|Payment
Date
|2018 Distribution
Per Share
|2018
Ordinary
Dividend
|2018
Qualified
Dividend
|2018
Capital Gain
Distribution
|2018
Unrecaptured
Section 1250 Gain
|2018
Non
Dividend Distributions
|
2018
199A Dividends 1
|12/7/2017
|1/1/2018
|1/15/2018
|$0.484375
|$0.415185
|-
|$0.069190
|$0.006970
|-
|$0.415185
|3/19/2018
|4/1/2018
|4/15/2018
|$0.484375
|$0.415185
|-
|$0.069190
|$0.006970
|-
|$0.415185
|6/18/2018
|7/1/2018
|7/15/2018
|$0.484375
|$0.415185
|-
|$0.069190
|$0.006970
|-
|$0.415185
|9/17/2018
|10/1/2018
|10/15/2018
|$0.484375
|$0.415185
|-
|$0.069190
|$0.006970
|-
|$0.415185
|Totals
|$1.937500
|$1.660740
|-
|$0.276760
|$0.027880
|-
|$1.660740
7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604808)
|Declaration
Date
|Record
Date
|Payment
Date
|2018 Distribution
Per Share
|Box 1a
|Box 1b
|
Box 2a
|Box 2b
|
Box 3
|
Box 5
|2018
Ordinary
Dividend
|2018
Qualified
Dividend
|2018
Capital Gain
Distribution
|2018
Unrecaptured
Section 1250 Gain
|2018
Non
Dividend Distributions
|
2018
199A Dividends 1
|12/7/2017
|1/1/2018
|1/15/2018
|$0.4921875
|$0.4218820
|-
|$0.0703060
|$0.0070820
|-
|$0.4218820
|3/19/2018
|4/1/2018
|4/15/2018
|$0.4921875
|$0.4218820
|-
|$0.0703060
|$0.0070820
|-
|$0.4218820
|6/18/2018
|7/1/2018
|7/15/2018
|$0.4921875
|$0.4218820
|-
|$0.0703060
|$0.0070820
|-
|$0.4218820
|9/17/2018
|10/1/2018
|10/15/2018
|$0.4921875
|$0.4218820
|-
|$0.0703040
|$0.0070820
|-
|$0.4218820
|Totals
|$1.9687500
|$1.6875280
|-
|$0.2812220
|$0.0283280
|-
|$1.6875280
8.0% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604881)
|Declaration
Date
|Record
Date
|Payment
Date
|2018 Distribution
Per Share
|Box 1a
|Box 1b
|
Box 2a
|Box 2b
|
Box 3
|
Box 5
|2018
Ordinary
Dividend
|2018
Qualified
Dividend
|2018
Capital Gain
Distribution
|2018
Unrecaptured
Section 1250 Gain
|2018
Non
Dividend Distributions
|
2018
199A Dividends 1
|12/7/2017
|1/1/2018
|1/15/2018
|$0.511111
|$0.438102
|-
|$0.073009
|$0.007355
|-
|$0.438102
|3/19/2018
|4/1/2018
|4/15/2018
|$0.500000
|$0.428578
|-
|$0.071422
|$0.007195
|-
|$0.428578
|6/18/2018
|7/1/2018
|7/15/2018
|$0.500000
|$0.428578
|-
|$0.071422
|$0.007195
|-
|$0.428578
|9/17/2018
|10/1/2018
|10/15/2018
|$0.500000
|$0.428578
|-
|$0.071422
|$0.007195
|-
|$0.428578
|Totals
|$2.011111
|$1.723836
|-
|$0.287275
|$0.028940
|-
|$1.723836
(1) Section 199A Dividends are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.
Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions and the information contained herein.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes ("REIT"). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets multi-family CMBS, direct financing to owners of multi-family properties through preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments, residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related investments.
|CONTACT:
|AT THE COMPANY
|Kristine R. Nario-Eng
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone: (646) 216-2363
|Email: knario@nymtrust.com