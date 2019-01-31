Market Overview

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Update to Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividend Distributions

Globe Newswire  
January 31, 2019 4:29pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) ("NYMT" or the "Company") today announced an update to the tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends declared in 2018 to include Section 199A reporting, which are as follows:

Common Stock (CUSIP #649604501)

Declaration
Date		 Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 2018 Distribution
Per Share		 Box 1a Box 1b  

Box 2a		 Box 2b  

Box 3		  

Box 5
2018
Ordinary
Dividend		 2018
Qualified
Dividend		 Capital Gain
Distribution		 2018
Unrecaptured
Section 1250 Gain		 2018
Non
Dividend Distributions		  

2018
199A Dividends1
3/19/2018 3/29/2018 4/26/2018 $0.200000 $0.092854 - $0.028569 $0.002878 $0.078577 $0.092854
6/18/2018 6/28/2018 7/26/2018 $0.200000 $0.092854 - $0.028569 $0.002878 $0.078577 $0.092854
9/17/2018 9/27/2018 10/26/2018 $0.200000 $0.092854 - $0.028569 $0.002878 $0.078577 $0.092854
12/4/2018 12/14/2018 1/25/2019 $0.200000 $0.092854 - $0.028569 $0.002878 $0.078577 $0.092854
 Totals $0.800000 $0.371416 - $0.114276 $0.011512 $0.314308 $0.371416
                           

7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604709)

        Box 1a Box 1b  

Box 2a		 Box 2b  

Box 3		  

Box 5
Declaration
Date		 Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 2018 Distribution
Per Share		 2018
Ordinary
Dividend		 2018
Qualified
Dividend		 2018
Capital Gain
Distribution		 2018
Unrecaptured
Section 1250 Gain		 2018
Non
Dividend Distributions		  

2018
199A Dividends 1
12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.484375 $0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185
3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.484375 $0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185
6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.484375 $0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185
9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.484375 $0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185
Totals $1.937500 $1.660740 - $0.276760 $0.027880 - $1.660740
                         

7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604808)

Declaration
Date		 Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 2018 Distribution
Per Share		 Box 1a Box 1b  

Box 2a		 Box 2b  

Box 3		  

Box 5
2018
Ordinary
Dividend		 2018
Qualified
Dividend		 2018
Capital Gain
Distribution		 2018
Unrecaptured
Section 1250 Gain		 2018
Non
Dividend Distributions		  

2018
199A Dividends 1
12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.4921875 $0.4218820 - $0.0703060 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820
3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.4921875 $0.4218820 - $0.0703060 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820
6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.4921875 $0.4218820 - $0.0703060 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820
9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.4921875 $0.4218820 - $0.0703040 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820
Totals $1.9687500 $1.6875280 - $0.2812220 $0.0283280 - $1.6875280
                         

8.0% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604881)

Declaration
Date		 Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 2018 Distribution
Per Share		 Box 1a Box 1b  

Box 2a		 Box 2b  

Box 3		  

Box 5
2018
Ordinary
Dividend		 2018
Qualified
Dividend		 2018
Capital Gain
Distribution		 2018
Unrecaptured
Section 1250 Gain		 2018
Non
Dividend Distributions		  

2018
199A Dividends 1
12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.511111 $0.438102 - $0.073009 $0.007355 - $0.438102
3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.500000 $0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - $0.428578
6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.500000 $0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - $0.428578
9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.500000 $0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - $0.428578
Totals $2.011111 $1.723836 - $0.287275 $0.028940 - $1.723836

(1) Section 199A Dividends are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions and the information contained herein.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes ("REIT"). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets multi-family CMBS, direct financing to owners of multi-family properties through preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments, residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related investments. 

CONTACT:       AT THE COMPANY
        Kristine R. Nario-Eng
        Chief Financial Officer
        Phone: (646) 216-2363
        Email: knario@nymtrust.com
         

