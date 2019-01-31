SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT)

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Helius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HSDT). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hsdt.



The investigation concerns whether Helius and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 22, 2019, White Diamond Research reported that Helius' phase III trial "missed its primary effectiveness endpoint" and that it "has redacted important trial info." The report continues that the founders "have a history of questionable marketing practices" and that the former CEO "is now a fugitive." Following this news, Helius stock dropped $0.97 per share or over 11.6% over the next two trading days to close at $7.36 on January 23, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Helius shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hsdt. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.